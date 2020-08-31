BLST completes acquisition of Bluestem Brands

Privately-held multi-brand e-tailer BLST Operating Company has announced it has completed the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of multi-brand e-tailer Bluestem Brands.

The company will now operate its portfolio under the Bluestem Brands name and will operate brands Appleseed’s, Blair, Draper’s & Damon’s, Gettington, Fingerhut, Haband, and Old Pueblo Traders.

“We are excited to complete this transaction and build on the strength of the platform,” Robert Warshauer, chief restructuring officer of BLST, said in a statement. “With our financial flexibility and partners, we have the foundation to support the strategic growth of our business, while delivering exceptional value, style and service to our customers.

“We are grateful to our team members, customers, and vendors and look forward to elevating the success of our premier portfolio as we maintain our customer-first focus.”