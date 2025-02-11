Bluestar Alliance acquires streetwear brand Palm Angels

Bluestar Alliance, the global brand management company that owns, manages, and markets premium fashion, lifestyle, and consumer brands, has acquired luxury streetwear label Palm Angels to expand its global presence.

The move follows Bluestar Alliance's recent acquisition of Off-White from LVMH and underscores the brand management company’s strategy to expand into the high-end streetwear and luxury fashion sectors.

Palm Angels started in 2011 as a photographic documentation of LA's skater culture by Francesco Ragazzi and evolved into clothing in 2015, becoming known for merging American skate culture with Italian craftsmanship. The brand offers apparel, accessories, footwear and eyewear for men, women, and kids. Palm Angels has also recently collaborated with numerous brands, including Moncler, Barbour, and Tokyo-based footwear brand Suicoke.

Palm Angels x Moncler Genius Credits: Moncler Genius

The streetwear brand will join Bluestar Alliance’s portfolio of fashion brands, including Scotch & Soda, Hurley, Bebe, and English Laundry. Currently, the company manages a portfolio of over 400 licensees and a growing branded retail platform of over 500 stores throughout North America, Europe, Australia, South America, Asia, the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East, and India.

Palm Angels strengthens Bluestar Alliance luxury fashion portfolio

Joey Gabbay, chief executive of Bluestar Alliance, said in a statement: "We are thrilled to welcome Palm Angels into the Bluestar Alliance brand portfolio. The brand's unique ability to bridge the worlds of streetwear and luxury has set it apart in the fashion industry.

“We are committed to supporting Palm Angels as it continues to evolve, innovate, and expand its global presence. This acquisition aligns perfectly with Bluestar's strategy of growing iconic brands with strong cultural relevance and consumer appeal."

Palm Angels FW23 Collection Credits: Launchmetrics Spotlight

Ralph Gindi, chief operating officer of Bluestar Alliance, added: "Palm Angels is a brand that speaks directly to the cultural trailblazers—the underground tastemakers and fashion leaders who shape the future of style.

“In every community, there are those that set the trends, the visionaries who guide fashion's evolution, and those individuals are wearing Palm Angels. As we enter this exciting new chapter, we're proud to bring together creative forces from around the globe to continue shape the future of fashion."

Commenting on the sale, Francesco Ragazzi, founder of Palm Angels, said: "Palm Angels has been shaping the intersection of luxury and street culture. As it enters a new chapter, I step away with confidence and wish them the greatest success ahead.”