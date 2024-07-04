Bob's Stores to close all locations after 70 years in business

Bob's Stores, a subsidiary of GoDigital Media Group, has decided to close all its locations and liquidate all inventory, as part of the Chapter 11 restructuring petition filed on June 18, 2024.

The nearly 70-year old company, offering a broad selection of leading national brands, said in a release that despite making quick changes to its structure and operations, Bob's Stores was unable to secure the finances needed to maintain operations. Bob's stores began ‘going out of business’ sales in stores on Friday, June 28, with discounts of 30 to 70 percent off.

Commenting on the development, Dave Barton, president of Bob's Stores said, "We regret that our financial position necessitated the liquidation of Bob's Stores. Bob's has been a stalwart of our local communities for nearly 70 years, and we know our customers remember us as having been there for major moments in their lives."

The company added that Hilco Merchant Resources in a joint venture with Gordon Brothers will manage the liquidation event, that will include all Bob's stores throughout Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island, offering discounts on a wide range of workwear, footwear, team wear and everyday clothing for the whole family. Select store fixtures, furniture, and equipment will also be available for sale.