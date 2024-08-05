Bogner MD to step down, seeks 'strong partners' to back global growth

The managing director of German clothing retailer Willy Bogner GmbH, Gerrit Schneider, is set to leave the company as it begins seeking out "strong partners" to continue investing in growth.

Schneider is leaving the Munich-based clothing retailer at the end of the year to "take on a new position in another company", later revealed to be kitchen accessory specialist Wilh. Werhahn KG, where she will become a part of the board of directors.

Schneider, who has been managing Bogner alone since November 2022, has not been at the helm of the brand since June. Instead, Daniel Hiendlemeier, the company's chief impact officer since May 2023, was appointed to the management board two months ago.

Hiendlemeier initially joined Bogner from the Swiss outerwear specialist Mammut Sports Group, where he had worked as head of business unit apparel for almost two years. He has further worked for Adidas and Gore. During his time at Bogner, he has already been credited with driving "forward important initiatives in the areas of sustainability, China joint ventures and corporate culture".

Daniel Hiendlmeier Credits: Bogner

The leadership change comes as Bogner begins seeking out "strong partners" through the sale of shares in order to invest together in the global growth of the group of companies. The two managing directors Hiendlmeier and Schneider - until the latter's departure - together with CFO Frank Wiesner and general counsel and compliance officer counsel Juliane Drerup-Hero will accompany the search for new investors and "lead the company together with the strong and proven management team". The structured process for finding investors will be begin soon.

"We want to continue Bogner's success story together with a strong partner," said shareholder Florinda Bogner, who, like her father and co-shareholder Willy Bogner Jr., does not have an active position in the company. "Bogner is on a successful course. Now is the right time to find a partner who can invest in Bogner in the long term and with strong capital."