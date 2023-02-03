Bollman Hat Company secures majority interest in Kangol

Bollman Hat Company has announced that it has come to an agreement with Frasers Group to acquire 51 percent equity share and full intellectual property rights of hat maker Kangol.

The move builds on Bollman’s existing relationship with the company, with it having already held the global rights to develop and produce its headwear since 2001.

Through the acquisition, Bollman will be able to design and create Kangol’s full product portfolio, as it looks to build a cohesive global lifestyle brand led by its headwear category.

Frasers Group will retain 49 percent and will continue to focus on retail distribution across its own portfolio, including House of Fraser, USC and Sports Direct.

In a release, Bollman’s CEO Don Rongione said: "This is a very exciting time for us and for the Kangol brand. Bollman has served as stewards of Kangol, by spearheading the evolution of the brand and its DNA.

“We have meticulously set the bar for all other Kangol brand development worldwide. It will be exciting for us to be able to apply the same standards to developing and distributing additional categories globally."

Established in 1868, Bollman is among the oldest hat makers in America, owning and producing products for the likes of Helen Kaminski, Bailey, Betmar and Trimmed and Crowned, alongside its own private label that creates headwear for designer and retail brands.