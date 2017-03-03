Bombay Dyeing aims for Rs 1,000 crores turnover

By 2020, Bombay Dyeing is aiming to have 10,000 MBOs across India. The exclusive stores run by franchises will increase to 500 from 200 in the same period with its 30 company-owned outlets turning into experience centers. The retail turnover is expected to touch Rs 1,000 crores.

For summer 2017 Bombay Dyeing is offering an array of designs. Design themes have been created keeping the international color trends for the season and drawing inspiration from the tastes and preferences of consumers who range from millennials to the high net worth segments.

A prominent name in bed, bath and coordinates segment, the company will have a reinvigorated focus on the youth segment. Its new look will be showcased across its consumer touch points, right from product packaging and to store signage as well as its website. There will be a product for every lifestyle segment.

The company has earmarked more than Rs 100 crores to support the revamp of the brand and communicate the changes to its consumers over the next four years. It has begun investing in technology, talent and brands and plans on spending the remaining on promotional activities and advertisements. Meanwhile Bombay Dyeing is also setting up its own e-commerce portal.