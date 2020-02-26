Bombay Dyeing bets big on menswear brand Cezari

Eyeing a revenue of Rs 500 crores by 2020, Bombay Dyeing is betting big on menswear brand Cezari to drive growth. Currently there are 27 company-owned stores, 3,000 multi-brand stores and over 400 franchise stores across India. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 162 crores for the December quarter as against a net loss of Rs 195 crores it had posted in the corresponding quarter last year. Total revenue for the quarter was Rs 390 crores as compared to Rs 425 crores it had reported in the year-ago period. The polyester segment contributed Rs 271 crores to the company’s revenue during the quarter while revenue from the retail and textile segment stood at Rs 46 crores.

Bombay Dyeing is one of the seven producers of polyester staple fiber in the country with a market share of about 15 per cent. Bombay Dyeing entered the business in 2006. The company produces a wide range of specialty products, including micro fibers, super micro fibers, trilobal, super high tenacity, optically white, optical white super high tenacity, micro super high tenacity, black and black super high tenacity. Bombay Dyeing has a presence all over the globe, except Australia and New Zealand, where there is no spinning industry.