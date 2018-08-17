Bombay Dyeing’s Q1 net loss grows

Bombay Dyeing’s net loss widened to Rs 93.74 crores for the quarter ended June 30 as against a net loss of Rs 32.71 crores in the same period a year ago. Total income during the period under review stood at Rs 410.31 crores. It was Rs 638.33 crores in the year-ago quarter.

Bombay Dyeing is a Wadia group textile company. The firm is looking at opening 100 franchise stores this year, mainly in Tier II and III cities. It has 200 franchisee stores, 27 company-owned stores and 3000 multi-brand outlets. The company is growing 30 per cent to 35 per cent in the retail and textile segments.

Bombay Dyeing is also coming up with bed sheets on which customers can print digital prints like they do on a home printer. Customers can submit their photos at Bombay Dyeing stores or upload them on the company website. The company will charge Rs 1,999 and get it printed in 30 days.

