Bombay Dyeing’s sales grow 55 per cent in FY18, retail expansion on cards

In financial year 2018, Bombay Dyeing’s net sales grew 55 per cent. Real estate followed by polyester were the major drivers of growth and contributors to the topline. The company raked in revenues at 40 to 50 per cent of MRP on its books. It is expanding its retail reach. Currently, it has 27 company-owned stores, 400 franchise stores and is available in 3000 multi-brand retail stores and 920 modern trade doors besides all the major e-commerce platforms.

The company is expanding into Tier II and III as there is demand coming from these towns online. Bombay Dyeing is reinventing itself as a pure-play bed and bath linen. It is looking at both organic and inorganic growth options.

Over the last three years, revenues from Bombay Dyeing’s retail unit have nearly halved. Retail now accounts for less than a tenth of the overall revenues of the company as compared to nearly a quarter of the overall revenues in financial year 2015. Earlier this year, the company entered into the menswear segment with formal, semi formal and casual shirts, which it is test marketing in Tamil Nadu. The retailer has also launched a new campaign for customized bed sheets.