Bombay Shirt Company to raise Rs 56.6 crore to boost business

Apparel and fashion startup Bombay Shirt Company plans to raise Rs 56.6 crore from early-stage venture capital firm Lightbox Ventures for automating its production and supply chain operations, and expanding its physical presence in 40 to 50 locations, in the next one and a half years. The company also plans to widen its menswear category, by including newer products like trousers and denim among others.

Founded in 2012 by Akshay Narvekar, Mumbai-based Bombay Shirt Company offers online tailor-made shirts to its consumers. Currently, the company has 16 stores across India, Dubai and New York. It offers personalised shirts curated for each and every customer while ensuring zero inventory and wastage. The company leverages technology to automate the entire process, thereby providing a seamless experience for its customers.

Consumer tech-focussed Lightbox Ventures was founded in 2014 by Sandeep Murthy, Siddharth Talwar and Prashant Mehta. Previously, the venture capitalist firm has backed many consumer tech companies, including Melorra Bags, Generico, Flintobox, Faasos and Droom among others. This is the latest investment, and the VC firm in September had closed its third India-focused investment fund at $209 million with the participation of 28 investors.