Bonobos founder to join WHP Global in advisory role

Andy Dunn, the founder of Bonobos, is set to join WHP Global in an advisory role after the brand management firm acquired the menswear fashion brand.

Dunn co-founded Bonobos in 2007 and continued to serve as founding CEO over its first 10 years.

His appointment at WHP Global closely follows the group’s joint acquisition of Bonobos alongside apparel retailer Express (EXPR).

In the role, Dunn will work closely with EXPR’s CEO Tim Baxter, Bonobos president John Hutchinson and the brand’s team to navigate the its future.

In a release, Dunn said: “Getting back into the mix at Bonobos is a magical, full-circle moment.

“Yehuda, Tim and the teams at WHP Global and EXPR are wonderful people and will be exceptional brand stewards.

“In partnership with John and the strong leadership team at Bonobos, we’re going to do great things on behalf of current and future Bonobos customers.”

Dunn currently serves as the founder and CEO of social app Pie, and is an angel and VC investor at Red Swan Ventures.

Speaking on his appointment, Yehuda Shmidman, CEO and chairman of WHP Global, said: “The future of the Bonobos brand is incredibly exciting as we welcome back Andy Dunn and focus on activating the brand’s potential by leveraging the combined platforms of WHP Global and EXPR.

“With Andy Dunn’s extensive expertise and unwavering passion for the brand, we are confident that he will play a vital role in guiding the Bonobos brand through its next phase of growth.”