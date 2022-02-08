Boohoo and Fashion Enter announce UK apprenticeship partnership

Boohoo has partnered with not-for-profit social enterprise Fashion Enter to offer student apprenticeships in the UK.

The fashion group said it has gifted 85,000 pounds of its apprenticeship levy to Fashion Enter's new skills centre, The Fashion Technology Academy.

Students can apply either for a level 3 Fashion Studio Assistant course or a level 4 product technologists’ course via Fashion Enter.

Fashion Enter will then provide training and arrange placements for the students on behalf of the Boohoo Group.

It said a focus will be on candidates from “underrepresented communities” within the Leicestershire area.

The application process opens on February 7, the first day of National Apprenticeship Week.

It comes after last month Boohoo began production at its first-ever manufacturing site in Leicester.

The group has been working to regain investor and consumer trust following various working rights’ scandals across its UK supply chain in recent years.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Fashion Enter and to be able to utilise some of our apprenticeship levy outside of the business to create opportunities for individuals who might otherwise not have had access,” Boohoo’s director of responsible sourcing and product operations, Andrew Reaney, said in a release.

“We have a long-standing partnership with our Leicester suppliers and activities like this cement our commitment to both them and UK manufacturing in general,” he said.