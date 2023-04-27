Boohoo appoints John Goold as non-executive director

Boohoo has announced the appointment of John Goold to the board as an independent non-executive director with effect from today.

Goold will become chairman of the audit committee and he will also be a member of the nomination, remuneration and risk committees. He is currently CEO of Kelso Group Holdings plc and non-executive director of Oncimmune Holdings plc.

Commenting on the new board appointment, Mahmud Kamani, group executive chairman, said: "John has deep operational and advisory experience at board level gained over an extensive career that has seen him found, run and support businesses across a variety of sectors. He is held in very high regard throughout the public markets and we look forward to benefiting from his insight and rigour both as a non-executive director and as chairman of the audit committee."

The company said Goold began his career by qualifying as a chartered accountant in 1996 with Touche Ross (which became Deloitte) in London. He has advised public companies for over 25 years, with significant experience across corporate finance and corporate broking having co-founded Arden Partners, before joining Zeus Capital as chief executive officer.