Boohoo awards 17.1 million shares to 46 employees

Fast fashion group Boohoo has announced that it has granted over 17 million awarded shares as part of its ongoing Discretionary Share Award Plan.

The move is in reference to a total of 17,112,212 ordinary shares, each offered at one pence each and granted to 46 employees.

The shares equal 1.35 percent of the company’s current issued share capital, with a vesting period of three years ending on June 28, 2026.

Boohoo noted that none of its executive directors participated in the awards.

The move comes amid Boohoo’s ongoing battle with Revolution Beauty, a cosmetics firm it holds a 26.6 percent stake in, making it the company’s largest shareholder.

In the duo’s most recent public spat, Boohoo criticised Revolution’s decision to give a group of its senior executives a total of two million shares.

The fashion group claimed that Revolution had not informed shareholders of the decision and demanded a public confirmation that the terms of the share awards had not been amended following its most recent AGM, where said executives had been reappointed despite Boohoo’s opposition.

In response, Revolution said that 17 individuals had been provided the awards to reflect “hard work and commitment”, and also put a spotlight on Boohoo’s highly controversial 175 million pound growth share plan that had notably been turned down by 37 percent of its shareholders.