Boohoo introduces creator storefronts to website

Fast fashion e-tailer Boohoo has introduced a new concept that will allow a number of creators to operate their own curated storefront, leveraging the value of social media traffic.

‘The Boohoo Collective’ will integrate personally developed shopping experiences by 1,000s of social media content creators onto Boohoo’s own website.

Those participating can use their page to curate favourite products and feature their shoppable TikTok & Instagram, while further accessing a dashboard visualising performance such as traffic and conversion rate.

Participants have the ability to share discount codes in order to earn commissions, with other benefits including earnable rewards, early access to campaign launches and possible attendance to exclusive influencer trips.

With the platform, developed by social commerce provider LoudCrowd, Boohoo hopes to “accelerate the value of social traffic” to its site by “connecting content from social with Boogoo products and creating a personalised customer journey”.

In a release, Boohoo’s senior influencer and PR manager, Stephanie Riddell, added: "We're excited to partner with LoudCrowd to bring an exciting new shopping experience to our customers, as well as elevating our influencer strategy across our key markets. We truly believe in the opportunity of this model, and believe that this social-led, personalised approach is the future of fashion e-commerce."