Boohoo partners with Kourtney Kardashian on sustainability project

Fast fashion e-tailer Boohoo has announced a new collaboration and partnership with Kourtney Kardashian Barker, which sees the reality star become the retailer’s sustainability-focused ambassador.

According to Boohoo’s release, the duo will be investigating “opportunities for creating a more sustainable fashion future”, with two collections set to drop as part of the collaboration.

Kardashian Barker’s first 45-piece capsule was developed alongside Boohoo’s design team and comes with prices that aim to make the “sustainable” line “accessible to all”.

To launch the partnership, Boohoo has created a social content series detailing Kardashian Barker’s meetings with experts and sustainability specialists that the retailer said have informed on the project.

Boohoo's decision to appoint the television personality comes as the retailer faces an ongoing “greenwashing” investigation by UK watchdog, Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

Alongside Asos and Asda, the CMA said it wanted to “get to the bottom” of whether the three companies are “misleading customers” over their products’ sustainability credentials, with it set to look into language, criteria and products used for their alleged eco-friendly collections.

With its new project, Boohoo could be displaying an air of confidence in its sustainability actions.

According to the retailer, pieces in the collaborative line include two vintage designs, 41 items containing recycled fibres, two garments made with traceable cotton and five multiway items offering various styling options.

Additionally, 12 of the styles have reportedly been made in Boohoo’s UK-based production facilities.

Each customer will also be given a Kares document detailing how to expand a product's life cycle.

“Although these improved fabric options are not the perfect solution, customers are given clear information about how their garments are made, offered options in terms of how they might access these pieces,” Boohoo noted in its release.

The project will further involve a partnership with rental platform Hirestreet, through which customers can also rent a selection of garments from the collection.

Co-founder and executive director of the Boohoo Group, Carol Kane, said in the release that Boohoo has taken the decision to listen to its customers’ desires for more sustainable choices, however “the jargon makes it hard to really understand what their options are”.

Kane added: “When we spoke to the experts from across the industry, everyone said education was the key, and we could all see this was quite a unique opportunity to speak directly to millions of people across the globe and deliver something we don’t believe has been done before.”