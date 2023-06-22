Boohoo proposes appointment of former THG CEO to Revolution Beauty board

Boohoo, the beneficial owner of approximately 26.6 percent stake in Revolution Beauty, has now proposed the appointment of ex-THG executive Rachel Horsefield to the latter’s board.

In addition to the previously proposed appointments of Alistair McGeorge and Neil Catto, the company said in a release, Horsefield, who most recently worked as CEO of beauty at THG plc, brings with her a wealth of direct relevant experience and expertise in the beauty sector.

Boohoo continues to believe that a senior leadership team with the right retail, e-commerce and consumer brands experience is required to deliver value for all shareholders and take Revolution Beauty into its next phase.

While at THG, Horsefield held a variety of roles including CEO of beauty, head of e-commerce and managing director of the Prestige Beauty Division, apart from being a board director from 2018 to 2020. Prior to THG, she was at Boots where she held a variety of roles within e-commerce.