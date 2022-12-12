Boohoo to close Wellingborough distribution centre in January

Fast fashion group Boohoo is set to close its distribution centre in Wellingborough in North Northamptonshire in the new year, impacting around 420 jobs.

Boohoo has invested in three of its distribution centres over the past few years - in Burnley, Daventry, and Sheffield - creating increased capacity to manage its growing portfolio of brands.

“Our facility in Wellingborough has been an important part of that network for the last two years, enabling us to upgrade our three other sites across the UK,” a Boohoo spokesperson said, adding: “Now that this stage of investment is complete, we will be closing our distribution centre in Wellingborough in the new year.”

The spokesperson said they appreciate it is “awful” news for the employees affected, but said they all have been offered similar roles at the group’s other distribution sites.

Boohoo has been growing its fashion empire rapidly in recent years as it snaps up smaller rivals. In recent years, the group has bought Karen Millen, Coast, Burton, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and the Debenhams brand.