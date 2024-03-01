Boots appoints strategy & transformation director

Cosmetics and healthcare retailer Boots has appointed a former Asda exec as its new strategy and transformation director.

Preyash Thakrar joined the company on March 1 from accounting services provider KPMG UK, where he most recently served as partner for consumer and retail.

Prior to this, he was a senior advisor to the CEO of Picadeli and had held an interim position at the Royal Mail as chief strategy and transformation officer.

At British supermarket giant Asda, which he left in September 2021 to pursue the aforementioned roles, he served as chief customer officer for 10 months after holding the position of chief strategy officer for almost four years.

He had also held a series of varying leadership and executive positions at Walmart and Walmart Canada over the span of seven years.

Thakrar announced his new role at Boots on LinkedIn, where he stated: “I’m excited to have the opportunity to lead our strategy, transformation, property and business tech transformation teams as we embark on a significant period of change for the Boots business and the industry as a whole, fun times ahead.”