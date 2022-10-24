Boots partners with RangeMe to source emerging and diverse brands

The UK’s biggest beauty retailer Boots is partnering with RangeMe, the leading product discovery, sourcing and purchasing platform, to expand the number of new and diverse suppliers it works with both in-store and online.

The partnership will provide the Boots buying team with increased access to emerging and diverse brands, explains RangeMe, as it currently has more than 200,000 suppliers registered on the platform. The move will allow Boots to strengthen its offering as part of its commitment to work with a broad range of suppliers, including SMEs and diverse businesses, and to support a fair and equal chance to compete for opportunities.

Steve Ager, chief customer and category officer at Boots, said in a statement: "Our partnership with RangeMe will create a direct route for interesting and innovative brands to reach and pitch to our buying team, that cater to our diverse customer base and local communities.

“We introduced hundreds of new product brands last year, and we've seen many interesting start-ups launch post-pandemic. We're looking forward to being able to support these businesses in their success by offering a new way for our buyers to discover them."

RangeMe helps retailers and their buying teams scale product sourcing efforts with streamlined submissions, simplified discovery tools, and the industry-standard digital sell sheet. Buyers can filter searches to find brands and products meeting exact sourcing needs, connect and collaborate with suppliers, and access curated collections to help identify and understand category trends and emerging brands.

Nicky Jackson, chief executive of RangeMe, added: "Boots is an iconic British retailer and we welcome it to our community of top retailers from around the world to transform their product sourcing experience. This is also an extraordinary opportunity for suppliers around the world to connect directly with Boots buyers and showcase their products.

“Our mission has always been to empower retailers and suppliers to be productive and successful whatever their objective. The platform offers retailers hyper-local choices as well as innovative global options. We exist to help them offer their customers an extraordinary experience."