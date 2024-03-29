Boots posts strong digital and retail sales growth

Boots continued its strong performance for the second quarter, reporting retail sales growth of 5.9 percent, on top of a 16 percent increase in the prior year second quarter.

Digital sales through Boots.com and the Boots app were up 16.8 percent, driven by strong sales of beauty and personal care products. The company said, in-store sales growth was 4.5 percent, with flagship, shopping centre and travel stores performing particularly well. Airport stores saw double digit growth year-on-year, supported by a new store opening at Luton, and refurbishments at Gatwick and Manchester.

The company added that Christmas trading was particularly strong with sales up throughout December with beauty and gifting categories performing well.

Commenting on the second quarter results, Sebastian James, Boots UK & ROI CEO, said in a statement: “I am really pleased to see our positive momentum continue across the whole business, with more people shopping with us both online and in store, and strong gains in both our key markets of healthcare and beauty.”

The Boots beauty-only store opened in London’s Battersea Power Station in December. The store’s launch, along with upgrades to a number of Boots beauty halls across the UK, contributed to overall beauty sales growth with particularly strong gains in skincare. 19 new beauty brands launched in the quarter with skincare brand Bubble receiving positive response, selling one product per minute at launch.

Other popular brands include Sol De Janeiro, Drunk Elephant, Byoma and Boots owned No7, which had a strong quarter with sales up 15 percent.

In healthcare, Boots saw services deliver growth of almost 40 percent. The NHS Pharmacy First Service in England launched in January was well received by customers, with over 20,000 consultations carried out by Boots pharmacists in the first few weeks of operating.