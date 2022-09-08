Boots to launch online third-party marketplace

Boots has announced it is set to launch a new online marketplace which will offer third-party brands while also extending its range of products on its own e-commerce platform.

The health and beauty retailer said it will be launching the marketplace, powered by Mirakl, in spring 2023, as part of its ongoing digital strategy focused on extending its range into new and diverse categories.

The marketplace will allow brands of all sizes to list their products on Boots’ website, with the retailer noting a particular benefit for new and emerging brands that are looking to benefit from its reputation and explore the potential for future store listings.

“Marketplace is the exciting next step in our digital transformation programme. We’re approaching this new opportunity for Boots with a deep understanding of our customers and the health, beauty and wellness products that they want to buy, and helps us to work with new smaller and entrepreneurial brands,” said Paula Bobbett, chief digital officer at Boots.

Bobbett added: “Marketplace will allow us to build on the strength of our existing business to offer an even bigger range of choice for consumers and be the first to market with emerging brands and new products.”