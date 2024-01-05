Boots UK Q1 comparable retail sales increase

Boots UK comparable pharmacy sales increased 0.8 percent in the first quarter, while Boots UK comparable retail sales increased 9.8 percent compared to the year-ago quarter with growth across all categories and formats.

Boots.com continued to perform strongly with sales growing 17.5 percent, representing over 19 percent of Boots total retail sales.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) first quarter sales increased 10 percent from the year-ago quarter to 36.7 billion dollars, an increase of 8.7 percent on a constant currency basis, reflecting sales growth in the U.S. retail pharmacy and international segments, and sales contributions from the U.S. healthcare segment.

WBA announced a 48 percent reduction in quarterly dividend payment to 25 cents per share.

Commenting on the trading performance, the company’s CEO Tim Wentworth said: "WBA delivered fiscal first quarter results in line with overall expectations, reflecting disciplined execution in a challenging consumer backdrop. Today we are announcing a 48 percent reduction in our quarterly dividend payment, while maintaining a competitive yield."

First quarter operating loss narrowed to 39 million dollars , while adjusted operating income was 687 million dollars, a decrease of 33 percent on a constant currency basis reflecting softer U.S. retail market trends, partly offset by improved profitability in the U.S. healthcare and international growth.

Net loss in the first quarter was 67 million dollars, while adjusted net earnings decreased 43.1 percent to 571 million dollars, down 43.7 percent on a constant currency basis. Loss per share was 8 cents and adjusted earnings per share decreased 43.1 percent to 66 cents.

WBA is maintaining fiscal 2024 adjusted EPS guidance of 3.20 dollars to 3.50 dollars and U.S. healthcare adjusted EBITDA to be breakeven at the midpoint of the guidance range of negative 50 million dollars to 50 million dollars.