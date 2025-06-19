Borletti group and Quadrivio & Pambianco acquire Twinset

Borletti Group and Quadrivio & Pambianco, through the private equity vehicle Made in Italy Fund II, acquired one hundred percent of Italian fashion brand Twinset from the private equity fund Carlyle, which had controlled it since 2017. The transaction involves equal participation between the two investors, who will jointly support the company's future growth. Co-investors include Narval Investimenti and the club deal of Ersel Banca Privata.

Twinset’s growth plan includes strengthening franchising and selective evolution of multi-brand channel

Narval Investimenti will also support the company in its new growth path with its own representative on Twinset’s board of directors. Founded in Capri in 1990, Twinset recorded a turnover of over 200 million euros in 2024, with an EBITDA of over 30 million euros. The majority of sales are direct-to-consumer (D2C) through its own network of shops and the online channel, while the remaining turnover is generated through the wholesale channel.

‘Twinset is a strategic investment that not only strengthens the fund's portfolio, but also reconfirms our ability to identify and invest in the best brands on the market, which stand out for their strong identity and recognition. As a team, we work to contribute to their growth, helping them to become competitive on an international level. We also believe that the affordable luxury segment is now an essential target for us private equity players and we intend to continue investing in it, certain of the great potential and returns it can offer our investors,’ emphasised Alessandro Binello, group chief executive officer of Quadrivio Group and managing partner of Made in Italy Fund II.

Today, Twinset has over 150 points-of-sale, including directly operated shops and franchises.

The brand continues to strengthen its leadership in Italy, its primary market, and is constantly growing in countries such as Spain, Germany and Benelux, which together now account for around 20 percent of turnover.

The next steps following the acquisition are to strengthen awareness, with investments in marketing and communication. The strategy aims to further enhance the retail channel by investing in the best locations to keep them consistent with the brand image and the ‘Twinset environment’. The main objectives also include significant investments in online to further accelerate its growth by increasingly integrating this channel into a true digital strategy.

The growth plan also includes strengthening franchising and a selective evolution of the multi-brand channel, which will allow ‘Twinset to guarantee its presence in the most prestigious fashion shops, alongside the most important names in the world of luxury’.

Geographically, Twinset will continue its international expansion, mainly by increasing penetration in existing geographies in Europe, with a particular focus on Spain, France and Eastern Europe. Subsequently, once the European consolidation has taken place, the brand will have the potential to expand into countries such as the US and Asia.

‘We will make available our experience in the retail and fashion sectors to accompany it on a growth path. The current context of the luxury market makes the alternative luxury segment an area with high growth potential,’ observed Maurizio Borletti, founding partner of Borletti Group.

‘I am very happy that Twinset is being acquired by two Italian funds, Borletti and Quadrivio, who, thanks to their experience, know our sector well. It is a great opportunity for the company, which allows us to further strengthen its identity and become an increasingly international brand,’ added Alessandro Varisco, chief executive officer of Twinset.

Twinset AW25 Credits: Launchmetrics/spotlight