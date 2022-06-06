Brand Architekts and Innovaderma complete merger

British beauty brand specialist Brand Architekts has completed its merger with London-based developer of beauty, personal care and life science products InnovaDerma PLC (IDP).

In a statement, Brand Architekts said that the merger results in a group with “greater scale, strong financial foundations and the capabilities to accelerate its growth strategy”.

Brand Architekts is focused on developing innovative and exciting new products and has a wide portfolio of challenger skincare, haircare and bodycare brands ranging from female beauty to male grooming, with both mass-market appeal and everyday value propositions. Amongst its core growth brands are Super Facialist, Dirty Works, Dr Salts and Fish. While InnovaDerma’s brand portfolio includes Skinny Tan, Roots, Charles + Lee and Nuthing.

The addition of InnovaDerma brands to Brand Architekts’ portfolio has created a combined group of greater scale, whilst retaining Brand Architekts’ strong balance sheet, added both companies. This will enable the group to leverage growth opportunities including further complementary merger and acquisitions, investment in digital marketing, and brand and product development.

Image: Skinny Tan

As a result of the merged businesses, Brand Architekts will now be able to offer a wider range of products to its combined commercial customer base. It will have a broad portfolio of 18 brands that appeals to different socio-economic demographics, whilst providing wellness and problem-solving solutions.

Its female/unisex beauty portfolio will consist of Super Facialist, Skinny Tan, Dirty Works, The Solution, Argan+, Senspa, Dr Salts, Roots, Kind Natured, Nu Thing, Beautopia, Happy Naturals and Root Perfect. While its men’s grooming offering includes Super Facialist for Men, MR, Fish, Charles + Lee and the Real Shaving Co.

This it adds will offer the combined group a larger combined customer base and an omni-channel sales approach and cross-sell opportunities amongst the portfolio to help accelerate both companies’ standalone growth strategies, including the delivery of Brand Architekts’ ambitious growth plan whilst supporting InnovaDerma’s strategy of increasing organic growth.

Image: Brand Architekts

Brand Architekts and Innovaderma to target international expansion

It will also help increase international expansion. Currently, Brand Architekts brands and products are sold in 34 countries through the high street, grocery and e-commerce channels across and through its new direct-to-consumer platform, The Unexpekted Store. While InnovaDerma products and brands are focused on UK sales with a strong focus on digital customer acquisition and direct-to-consumer sales through its online store. The merger both companies added will allow InnovaDerma to leverage Brand Architekts’ relationships to expand its offering internationally, particularly with Skinny Tan.

Quentin Higham, chief executive of Brand Architekts, said: “We are delighted to have completed the merger with InnovaDerma. We have long admired Skinny Tan and the reputation it has built for itself in the self-tanning market. It has built a strong profile in the UK, and we believe that with further investment and using our combined expertise, we can help it grow even further and really take on the global players in this market.

“Our ambition is to create brands that answer the specific needs of the consumer through a unique blend of nature, science, and years of experience. We want to challenge dominant brands in each of our target categories and provide people with greater choice and products that excite them and make them feel great. Our mission is to exceed the expectations of everyday beauty.”