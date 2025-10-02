Brand Beckham announces record sales and profits

DRJB Holdings, the umbrella company for David Beckham’s business activities, which includes fashion and commercial partnerships with Hugo Boss, Adidas, and Safilo Eyewear, and beauty company Coty, reported a double-digit profit rise in 2024.

In a statement, Beckham’s company reported consolidated net profit was up 24 percent to 35.1 million pounds (44.9 million US dollars) last year from 29.1 million pounds (36.2 million US dollars) in 2023.

Consolidated revenue for 2024 was also up 1 percent to 72.2 million pounds (92.3 million US dollars) from 73.4 million pounds (91.2 million US dollars) in 2023, as brand Beckham secured new strategic multi-sector partnerships and ventured into new fields across the globe.

Following a successful year, the holding company paid out 58.5 million pounds (75.7 million US dollars) to its shareholders, including Beckham, who received a knighthood for services to sport and charity in the annual King's Birthday Honours list in June.

Since making his footballing debut for Manchester United over 30 years ago, Beckham has created a stable of businesses turning over nearly 100 million US dollars, with 2024 described as a “year of growth and strength” for the company, as it marks two years since its integration with Authentic Brands Group, the global brand development and licensing platform, which entered into a strategic collaboration in February 2022 to “build the future of the David Beckham brand”.

David Beckham's brand continues to have global appeal

David Beckham Credits: DRJB Holdings

DRJB Holdings Limited, is jointly owned by Footwork Productions Limited, a company registered in England and Wales, and a subsidiary of Authentic Brands Group LLC, and is the holding company that houses DB Ventures Limited, a full-service global brand management operation, which supports the David Beckham brand and its strategic partners across all commercial and marketing activities, as well as creative and production studio Studio 99 Group and Seven Global LLP, the licensing and commercialisation of the ‘David Beckham’ brands which fall outside DB Ventures Limited.

In 2024, it states that the global appeal of the brand’s licensed businesses “continued to rise,” with eyewear manufacturer Safilo acquiring the perpetual licence to design, produce, and distribute Beckham’s eyewear and sunglasses collections.

The footballer-turned-entrepreneur also secured a multi-year design collaboration with German fashion brand Boss, with Beckham’s first co-designed collection launching in spring 2025 and the first autumn/winter collection released this September.

The company has also moved into the wellness sector, teaming up with health sciences company, Prenetics, to found consumer health products brand IM8, which it states has become one of the fastest growing nutritional supplement businesses globally.

Other strategic partnerships signed last year also included Bowers & Wilkins, Stella Artois, and Shark Ninja, helped by the stars' growing social media following, which reached 168 million by the end of 2024.

The group also announced that the “growth momentum” has continued into 2025, and since the end of the reporting period, further new commercial brand partners have been added to the portfolio, with new contracts entered with brands such as US telecoms giant Verizon, and more to “be announced over the coming months” in the build-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.