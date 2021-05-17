Brand Machine Group acquires Duchamp

Global licensing specialists Brand Machine Group has acquired luxury menswear brand Duchamp for an undisclosed sum.

In a statement, Brand Machine Group said its primary commercial focus will be restructuring its digital experience, and Jason Eames-Illingworth, who recently joined as chief commercial officer will “slowly reseed the brand back into a premium wholesale channel”.

Eames-Illingworth, said in a statement: “The brand is known and still very much has a place with its competency in occasional wear categories, with the investment that’s going into brand, product and quality it’s an exciting time to be talking to retailers about the opportunities going forward.”

The design of the brand will be handled by menswear design consultant Mark Frost who has joined the group as head of design for Duchamp. Frost previously held similar roles at Kent and Curwen, Gieves and Hawkes and Tom Ford.

Frost has been tasked with creating “considered and tasteful wardrobe solutions” for the Duchamp customer with an emphasis on quality and function rather than trend, added the group.

His first collection for Duchamp will be for spring/summer 2022. It will launch globally via sales appointments in July for a November delivery in store and online.

Commenting on what to expect from his first Duchamp collection, Frost, said: “As the world of modern tailoring continues to evolve, Duchamp will utilise expertise construction techniques and hand finishing to shift focus towards comfort and versatility for the wearer. Lightweight canvases, soft shoulders and high twist fabrics will provide both function and style.

“The range is as easy to pair a dress shirt and iconic Duchamp tie as a luxury T-shirt, the new tailoring range will give customers a feeling of ease. This range is inspired by dreams of holidays and freedom.”

The move follows Brand Machine Group’s acquisition of American outdoor brand Penfield in January 2021.

Duchamp will join the international fashion licensing group’s other adult and childrenswear brands including Russell Athletic, U.S. Polo Assn, Jack Wills Kids, Lyle and Scott Junior, and Elle Junior.