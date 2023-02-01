Brand Machine Group acquires Peckham Rye

Brand Machine Group (BMG), the international fashion brand owner and licensing house, has acquired two-century-old London tailors, Peckham Rye to bolster its growing menswear portfolio.

The acquisition is part of BMG’s strategic plans to grow its menswear division, following on from relaunching luxury menswear brand Duchamp in 2022 and naming former Hackett London executive Robert Cork as its head of buying for its menswear roster last month.

Commenting on the purchase, Tom Duncan, brand director at BMG, said in a statement: “Having successfully launched Duchamp last year, broadening our branded offer further into accessible tailoring has been a considered and deliberate move given the team and exceptional skill set we now have within the group.

“The sector is buoyant post pandemic and there is a huge opportunity within most men’s wardrobes when it comes to tailoring and occasion wear, and to work with a brand with such an enviable heritage in the sector is a legacy and story we feel privileged to continue.”

Image: Brand Machine Group; Peckham Rye

Brand Machine Group adds London tailor Peckham Rye to drive menswear growth

Peckham Rye founded in 1975, is a six-generation family-run tailor with hundreds of years of craft and technical know-how. BMG plans to maintain its heritage while creating a brand “relevant to today’s young, confident guy-about-town”.

BMG, which also houses brands including Penfield and U.S. Polo Assn., said that it will present a pre-collection for autumn/winter 2023 in May, featuring pieces that “combine classicism with modern day British preppiness, sartorial elegance with contemporary touches for today’s urban gentleman”.

At the heart of the relaunch will be a collection that offers “youth and confidence,” BMG added, whilst offering “attention to detail and age-old touches that would pass any Saville Row quality test”.

Image: Brand Machine Group; Peckham Rye

The collection will aim to offer a mix of tailored and smarter pieces designed for “blended, hydrid working lives,” with tailoring offered in traditional houndstooth check and herringbone, as well as being combined with denim. The jeans will also come with tailored touches, such as a higher waist and side adjusters. There will also be tailored jackets in linen blends, accessories and ties, branded caps, sportswear and jersey features throughout to create "a diverse yet curated collection of wardrobe essentials”.

The Peckham Rye collection will be available from peckhamrye.co.uk from May, with prices starting at 50 pounds, with tailoring ranging from 299 to 350 pounds.