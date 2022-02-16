Brand Machine Group launches D2C kidswear platform

Global licensing specialists Brand Machine Group has launched a new D2C kidswear platform, called Portofino Kids.

It will stock over 1000 products for 0-16-year-olds, from brands including Ben Sherman, Elle Junior, Jack Wills, Juicy Couture, Franklin & Marshall, Lyle & Scott, Original Penguin, and Russell.

Group brand director Tom Duncan said retail is “a key business driver” for the group in the coming three years.

Portofino Kids is first launching via an e-commerce site before being expanded to retail stores later this year.

Duncan said: “We wanted a site that not only showcases our partnerships but also a retail environment that champions the quality and diversity of products within the group’s branded kidswear offer.”