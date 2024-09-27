Bravissimo acquired by UK subsidiary of Japanese lingerie giant

Wacoal Europe Limited, the UK subsidiary of Japanese lingerie giant Wacoal Holdings Corp, has announced its acquisition of British lingerie and swimwear brand Bravissimo.

Wacoal confirmed the news in a press release, in which it said that it had entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire the Warwickshire-based Bravissimo Group Limited.

With this, Wacoal is hoping to accelerate its overseas business development in Europe, particularly through the strengthening of its e-commerce business and the expansion of fitting service opportunities to improve its position in the large-cup size product market.

The company added that, together with Bravissimo, it intends to further improve productivity and business efficiency by incorporating both capabilities for the design, manufacture and distribution of lingerie and swimwear.

Speaking on the news, representative director, president and group CEO for Wacoal Holdings Corp., Masaaki Yajima, said: “Wacoal Europe has so far focused on the wholesale business, and by working with Bravissimo Group, the company will expand its directly managed stores that have direct contact with consumers, enabling Wacoal Europe to operate online and offline cross‒selling on its e‒commerce site and in its physical stores.

“Going forward, the Bravissimo Group's strengths, such as its network of directly managed stores, solid customer base, and marketing know‒how, will be combined with Wacoal Europe's operational capabilities to enhance the medium‒ to long‒term business effects.”