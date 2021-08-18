Bravissimo full-year revenue falls as lockdowns bite

British lingerie and swimwear retailer Bravissimo has reported a 30.1 percent drop in revenue in the year to October 2020 as the pandemic took its toll on the business.

Revenue in the 12 months fell to 42.1 million pounds from 60.2 million pounds a year earlier, according to documents filed at Companies House.

The retailer’s pre-tax loss also widened to 4.4 million pounds from 637,308 pounds the previous year.

The company was hit hard by store closures over the year during the UK’s multiple lockdowns, while a halt in international travel resulted in a drop in demand for swimwear.

Continued Covid uncertainty

Bravissimo said that while its UK retail estate is now fully operational and its principal e-commerce markets are returning to pre-pandemic demand, “there remains uncertainty around future impacts of the pandemic on the business”.

But the company said physical fittings and the store service experience remain “key strengths” of its UK operations, and they are being “enhanced by improved e-commerce and online offerings”.

“Management continues to monitor the profitability of the store estate and are focused on enhancing the customer experience through providing an engaging omnichannel xperience,” it said.

Bravissimo was founded in 1995 and specialises in D Cup and above garments. The company today has 700 employees and operates 26 standalone stores in the UK and one in the US, according to its website.