Bravissimo pauses online orders following warehouse fire

Lingerie brand Bravissimo has temporarily paused its online and over the phone orders after experiencing a warehouse fire.

In a statement on its Instagram page, the label said that whilst the fire was “extinguished quickly, the impact is very complex”.

The company continued: “Most importantly our teams are all safe, however we do now need to re-establish our warehouse and our order processing operation which will take a little time.

“This means we cannot currently take any orders from our website or over the phone.”

Bravissimo’s 25 retail stores in the UK remain operational, it was noted.

The brand’s Japanese parent company, Wacoal Holdings Corp., said in its own statement that the fire took place at a logistics warehouse on June 21.

The incident was caused by “electrical system trouble, resulted in no injuries, and while the products were not directly damaged, some packaging was affected by soot and orders”, its statement continued.

Wacoal noted that the incident “led to a temporary suspension of the online site, and the company is assessing the impact on business performance”.

Looking ahead, the firm said it was looking to enhance fire prevention and is monitoring systems to prevent future occurrences.