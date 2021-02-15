Bravissimo secures multi-million-pound funding package from NatWest

Lingerie retailer Bravissimo has scaled up its online presence and customer service after securing a multi-million-pound funding package from NatWest to navigate the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Bravissimo, said that it has used the working capital support from NatWest to support ongoing investment in warehouse operations and customer services teams to give their customers the best possible experience and meet increased online demand during the pandemic.

The retailer, which has 23 stores across the UK, added that it has also continued to invest in stock, pivoting to increase focus on comfort and sportswear items as its customers’ needs change with the increased time spent at home.

Leanne Cahill, chief executive at Bravissimo, said: “After the safety of our teams, our main priority since the beginning of the pandemic has been the long-term operation of the business and this has meant that we have had to adapt how we do things here at Bravissimo. As we moved more online, we quickly responded to increase capacity.

“At Bravissimo, our community of big-boobed women are at the heart of every decision we make, and during these difficult times being there for our customers, despite our shops being closed, was so important to us. We wanted to make sure we had the right level of support in our customer service teams, who not only help customers to find bras that fit them well, but also give them advice and support them to feel amazing over the phone, email and via Live Chat on our website. Our bra fitters have supported thousands of women, including first-time mums looking for advice and nursing bras and other customers finding the right sports bra for their home workouts.”

Bravissimo was launched in 1995 to provide a greater range of lingerie for women with bigger cup sizes. With a focus on long customer relationships, Bravissimo has used the funding to ensure its teams are fully equipped to work remotely and provide customers with the personal service they are used to.

Cahill, who was named chief executive of the lingerie retailer in December 2020 , added: “We are now in a very strong position to grow the business over the coming years despite the huge challenges that have faced our industry over the last 12 months, NatWest have been instrumental in this.

“Thanks to our ongoing partnership with our NatWest relationship manager Mark Caulkin and the team, we were well prepared to access the funding we needed without delay. Mark knows our business very well and understands what is important to us, and with his help we have entered 2021 feeling confident about the year ahead.”

Mark Caulkin, relationship director at NatWest, said: “I’ve worked with the team at Bravissimo for a number of years now and watched the business go from strength to strength. Despite the challenges Covid-19 has created for the retail industry, Bravissimo has been quick to react at every stage of the pandemic. With support from NatWest, it has managed to pivot the business to focus on its customers’ current needs and impressively maintained and nurtured these relationships.”

Image: courtesy of Bravissimo