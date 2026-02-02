Brax managing director: “We always see opportunities for growth”

The German brand Brax is prepared for the challenges in the market. It aims to position itself as smarter and more attractive to a new and younger target group through a rebranding. Innovative corduroy themes are set to bring fresh impetus to the autumn/winter 2026/27 collections. Managing director Marc Freyberg discusses growth opportunities in an interview with FashionUnited.

How is the autumn/winter 2026/27 order round progressing after Düsseldorf fashion days?

We are satisfied with the result. The new corduroy themes for women and men are receiving a great response. Corduroy is an innovative material. The beautiful colours really stand out, especially in the wide-leg trousers.

Corduroy themes are receiving a great response at Brax. Credits: Brax

Our key accounts from Germany place their orders in Düsseldorf. The international tables were mainly occupied by retail customers from Eastern Europe, who filled their order books intensively over ten days. In conceptual discussions with retail customers, we are setting important cornerstones to revitalise the collections.

It must also be said that the autumn/winter season generally did not go well. The mood is tense, and January in particular dampened consumer sentiment. Sell-through rates are not where they should be. However, we are crisis-tested and are adapting to the situation. Everyone needs to do their homework. I am confident that 2026 will be a good year.

You planned to make the Brax rebranding more visible in 2025. What have you achieved?

Our goal is to make the Brax brand relevant and attractive to new and younger target groups. Key elements of the rebranding include the new logo and the branding code, which ensure a consistent brand identity. This provides brand recognition for consumers across all touchpoints; from the product and our own stores; to retail spaces and all communication tools.

Another successful branding initiative was our Brax Roadshow from Vienna to Sylt (a German island in the Frisian archipelago in the North Sea). The figures speak for themselves: 4,200 km; seven stops; a 154.8 percent increase in sales in our own stores year-over-year; and a 117.5 percent increase in footfall year-over-year on the days the Cube (a mobile pop-up store complete with a licorice cart, cozy lounge furniture created a small oasis for visitors to relax and a photo booth with four mirrored walls for taking pictures, ed.) was on site. On the roadshow days, we generated almost three times as many new customers who signed up for the Brax Club. During the tour, we turned around 22,300 people into fans of the brand at the Roadshow Cube.

Visualisation of the 'mobile Cube' from Brax. Credits: Brax

How do you assess the current retail situation, given the lack of footfall and consumer reluctance?

The current geopolitical situation and the challenges our country is facing are certainly not creating a positive consumer climate at the moment. There is a lack of good news to encourage customers to spend their money on something nice like fashion, rather than just saving it. Many of our partners will emerge from the current autumn/winter season with higher levels of residual stock. This will naturally lead to discussions about limits and pre-order quotas.

Where do you see further growth opportunities for Brax?

There are always growth opportunities for us, both in trousers and in tops. We are now launching our new outdoor concept for autumn/winter 2026, which we are sure will also develop well.

Give us a fashion preview of the new autumn/winter 2026 season.

The overarching motto, “Welcome to the Cord Club,” celebrates the core of Brax: the perfect synthesis of modernity, tradition, fresh impetus and proven premium quality.

Brax FW26 womenswear Credits: Brax

Brax womenswear kicks off the season with a modern bohemian vibe. Delicate ruffled chiffon blouses and trendy crochet looks meet rough-washed denim and statement vintage-style twills. In autumn, smart preppy layering looks define the aesthetic, skilfully showcasing corduroy styled with argyle or multicoloured striped knitwear. The transition to a winter wardrobe is stylish and sometimes features velvet flocking, combining subtle, luxurious surfaces into “Silent Opulence”. The key lies in the mix of materials. Wool jerseys, bouclé and herringbone are combined with cool vegan leather looks, cable knits and fringe styles. A hint of shimmering Lurex and sequins elegantly accompanies the collection through the cold season.

The stylistic journey of Brax menswear begins with the heritage trend theme, inspired by the comeback of classic workwear and outdoor brands. This look is smartly combined with a varsity college style. The resulting preppy chic incorporates sporty rugby details and delivers looks that impress within the menswear collection through intelligent smart layering and matching shirts. The entire look, consisting of straight relaxed fit trousers and matching tops, is characterised by a relaxed fit. This guarantees maximum comfort and a casual modernity.

Brax FW26 menswear Credits: Brax

Raphaela by Brax celebrated its 25th birthday last year. how has the 'little sister' established itself in the brand world?

Raphaela is a huge success story. It has a clear focus on the end customer with an understandable range of shapes.

How is Brax positioning itself in the global export market?

We are already present in over 50 countries, and we will continue to expand this carefully.

How is Brax handling tariffs in light of Donald Trump's customs policy?

We cannot absorb tariffs of this magnitude. A portion of the increased costs will be passed on to consumers through the price.

How do you deal with the issue of supply chains?

We are very well positioned globally in our supply chain and monitor the markets very closely. A sophisticated risk management system gives us the transparency to adapt to any situation in the best possible way.

What is your assessment of fashion retail development and the biggest challenges for 2026?

Nothing is as difficult to predict as the future. We are all facing the question: What will the year bring? Will the crises increase or decrease? How will the EU react to US policy? Against this backdrop, correct inventory management is certainly very crucial.

Brax managing director Marc Freyberg Credits: Brax

About Marc Freyberg / Brax: Marc Freyberg has been the managing director of Leineweber GmbH & Co. KG, based in Herford, since 2020. In 2024, the company achieved a turnover of 361 million euros, with an export share of 34 percent. 7.5 million items were produced. The Brax brand is represented in more than 60 countries, in more than 60 stores worldwide and in over 1,440 retail spaces. It employs 1,100 people. The company's history began in 1888 as a specialist shop for men's ready-to-wear in Berlin. In 1932, Bernward Leineweber GmbH started its own production in Herford. The trouser brand Brax was launched in 1950. In 2003, Brax began offering high-quality clothing to complement its trousers. The first own stores were opened in 2007. In 2025, Brax will undergo a comprehensive brand relaunch.