Brazilian lingerie brand Nayane posts 30 percent growth in H1

Brazilian lingerie brand Nayane has seen significant growth in the first half of 2025, with revenue increasing by 30 percent compared to the same period last year. This strong performance continues a trend of double-digit growth since 2023, when the company's revenue grew by 22 percent.

Production and unit sales have also surged by 41 percent, a result of strategic commercial initiatives and improved industrial efficiency. Nayane primarily operates through a network of sales representatives, supplemented by a single physical store in Fortaleza. The brand’s client portfolio in its multi-brand channel grew by 10 percent, adding 300 new wholesale clients and bringing the total to 4,000 active clients.

To support this expansion, Nayane has made several key investments, including acquiring new machinery, implementing automation systems, and forming a data analysis team. The company’s largest investment is a third factory, currently under construction and scheduled to open in the second half of the year.

Looking ahead, Nayane plans to open the new factory, participate in international trade fairs like Interfilière in Paris, and launch new collections with a focus on technology, comfort, and sustainability. The company also aims to expand its digital presence and partnerships with influencers.

The company's president, Rodrigo Lima, attributes the success to a strategy built on "efficiency, innovation and proximity to our clients." The company, which started as a family business in 2001, now employs over 400 people and produces an average of 5.5 million pieces annually.

