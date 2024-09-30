Brioni reopens Nazareno Fonticoli haute couture school

Italian luxury menswear fashion house Brioni, part of the Kering Group, is reopening the Nazareno Fonticoli haute couture school in Penne, a town in the Italian province of Pescara.

Originally founded in 1985, the school is named after Nazareno Fonticoli, the Italian master tailor and entrepreneur who founded Brioni with his business partner Gaetano Savini.

Today, the Italian for high-end tailoring is reopening its doors in the heart of the Vestino region, at the Brioni Foundation headquarters in Penne, located at Corso E. Alessandrini 21.

The school is committed to preserving and cultivating sartorial know-how by training new generations of tailors. Sixteen talented individuals, selected from the pool of recent fashion graduates from all over Italy, will become apprentices under the guidance of master tailors and technical instructors.

The two-year programme will consist of 1300 hours of training per year. Through classroom and workshop sessions, students will learn to translate their creativity into impeccable garments. From taking measurements to the final inspection, they will master all elements of the design, development, and creation process.

Upon completion of the programme, graduates can pursue various professional opportunities, including roles such as a fitting tailor, section manager, department head, travelling tailor, or master tailor. They will become ambassadors and guardians of the sartorial art they have learned.

"With the reopening of the Nazareno Fonticoli School of High Tailoring, we are proud to continue sharing the exceptional history and beauty of the tailoring art with young individuals who will become the tailors of tomorrow," Mehdi Benabadji, CEO of Brioni said in statement.

He continued: "The essence of tailoring is intrinsically linked to our identity, and investing in these young talents to promote this legacy of masculine elegance, personal touch, and exquisite craftsmanship is invaluable to us."

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.IT, translated and edited into English.