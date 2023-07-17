British brand Arne expands into US market

Arne, a UK men’s and women’s apparel and footwear brand, has announced its entry into the US market five years on from its initial launch.

Founded by brothers Reece and Ryan Broadhurst, Arne is centred around clean-cut silhouettes and minimalist pieces, qualities that have seen the direct-to-consumer brand experience rapid growth, according to a release.

Through its US expansion, Arne said that it is hoping to continue “upholding its ethos of being an honest brand”, emphasising its focus on structure and minimalism when it comes to connecting with a “like-minded, global audience”.

It will be debuting in the region via a new website, however it is also planning to secure a brick-and-mortar presence.

Following a phased expansion, Arne is set to open permanent flagships in New York and Los Angeles, as well as a series of soon-to-be-announced pop-up locations.

The label’s made-in-Portugal products will continue to take a front row seat, offering pieces for men, women and children all at “accessible” price points.

Reece, co-founder of Arne, said that the brand’s mission had always been providing “well-designed everyday apparel essentials”.

He added: "We saw a unique opportunity to connect with individuals who were searching for those missing core pieces in their wardrobes, and to listen to their feedback, wants, and needs to fill a void within the market.

“These consumer insights have been transformative for our brand, and as we introduce Arne to a new audience as influential as US consumers, we know it will only help us continue to grow."