British Fashion Council adopts the Halo Code

The British Fashion Council has announced it has implemented the Halo Code, the UK’s first Black hair code.

The Halo Code is a campaign pledge signed by businesses that explicitly protects employees who come to work with natural hair and protective hairstyles associated with their racial, ethnic, and cultural identities.

According to the Halo Code, it protects and celebrates, “Afro-textured hair worn in all styles including, but not limited to, afros, locs, twists, braids, cornrows, fades, hair straightened through the application of heat or chemicals, weaves, wigs, headscarves, and wraps.”

The BFC stated that no Black employee should change their natural hairstyle at work and should have the freedom and security to wear afro-hairstyles without restrictions or judgment.

“In this workplace, we recognise and celebrate our colleagues’ identities. We are a community built on an ethos of equality and respect where hair texture and style have no bearing on an employee’s ability to succeed,” stated BFC in a press release.