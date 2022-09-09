British Fashion Council enlists Roland Berger for report on e-commerce returns

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has announced that it has commissioned global strategists Roland Berger, in partnership with DHL, to carry out a report that hopes to solve problems surrounding e-commerce returns in fashion.

The initiative comes as part of the BFC’s Institute of Positive Fashion (IPF) and will see initial findings and recommendations released before the end of the year.

In a statement, BFC’s chief executive Caroline Rush said: “We are delighted to work with Roland Berger to help find a solution to the direct and hidden costs and impact associated with returns in the UK.

“This project recognises the importance of investigating in innovation to secure robust and profitable businesses, while safeguarding the planet and society.”

According to Siobhan Gehin, head of Roland Berger’s UK retail and consumer goods division, the continued rise in online fashion sales could present a serious challenge for the industry.

Berger noted: “Every third item purchased online in the UK is returned, so this will cost the British fashion industry at least seven billion pounds this year. Finding ways to keep value in the business and divert returns from landfill is essential.”