British Fashion Council searching for new commercial partners

The British Fashion Council has appointed London-based sports and entertainment marketing agency Mongoose to search for new commercial partners across its key events, including London Fashion Week.

In a statement, the BFC said that Mongoose would look for partners for LFW, The Fashion Awards, and the Institute of Positive Fashion and would manage the outreach and negotiations on an ongoing basis.

Gemma Juviler, commercial director at The British Fashion Council, said: “We are looking forward to working with Mongoose in the search for new and exciting partners for our properties. The BFC build bespoke and longstanding partnerships to support us in reaching our strategic goals and in the past, have onboarded partners that share our value proposition while bringing an innovative and unexpected point of view to the work that we do.

“World class events such as London Fashion Week, The Fashion Awards and the Institute of Positive Fashion provide opportunities for innovative and purpose lead partnerships. We have every confidence that Mongoose will help us to continue to identify industry-leading partnerships that are both inspiring and commercially successful.”

Chris O’Donoghue, chief executive at Mongoose, added: “There is so much value to be extracted from BFC properties by sponsors and partners and we are really looking forward unlocking this and bringing the BFC to market. Ultimately, we are aiming to onboard new partners who have a shared vision and values but who also want to promote the partnership with the fashion flagship through all marketing and media channels.”