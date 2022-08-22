British Footwear Association names Jane Wilson as board chairman

The British Footwear Association (BFA) has appointed footwear professional Jane Wilson as chairman of the board of directors.

The company said in a release that Wilson succeeds Robert Perkins, who held the chairmanship of the BFA for more than four years.

Commenting on the development, BFA chief executive officer, Lucy Reece Raybould, said: "I would like to thank Robert personally and on behalf of the board for his contribution to the BFA. Looking to the future, I very much look forward to achieving the BFA's next goals and objectives with the support and guidance of Jane, whose breadth of experience in the footwear sector has been a welcome addition to the board since she joined in October 2021."

Footwear industry expert Jane Wilson is the new chairman of BFA

Wilson has worked her entire career in the footwear industry. Her previous roles include chief executive of Start-Rite Shoes, group product director at Clarks International and co-founder of Moot Management Consulting, where clients have included brands such as ECCO and Bata.

"It is an honour to build on Robert's legacy and to work with such an experienced and talented team of directors. We are determined to be an outstanding voice for the British footwear industry and represent our members' best interests while bringing the whole sector together to ensure businesses have sustainable and successful futures,” added Wilson.

Wilson is currently CEO of the William Lamb Group and an independent consultant to the wider footwear industry. A Pattenmaker since 2001, Wilson is a court assistant, chair of the Worshipful Company of Pattenmakers’ Charity Committee and has managed the Pattenmaker’s Young Managers Award for over 15 years.

BFA appoints Annette Cove as non-executive director

The BFA also announced the addition of a new non-executive director to the board, Annette Cove.

Commenting on her new role, Cove said: "I am passionate and enthusiastic about our footwear industry, and it is a real privilege to use my skills, experience and connections to assist the BFA in achieving its purpose."

Cove, the founder of specialist footwear recruitment agency Annette Cove Associates, has a rich and diverse footwear background with Clarks and The British Shoe Corporation, through to directorship roles at the Pentland Group with both Red or Dead and the sports brand Ellesse.

"I am delighted to welcome Annette to the BFA board, and not just for her vast experience and connections across the sector. But also, for the added perspective she brings as a BFA partner, enabling us to reflect all aspects of business and deliver cohesive benefits for BFA members and partners alike," added Reece-Raybould.