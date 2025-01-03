British lawmakers to question Shein over working conditions

As Shein looks to list on the London Stock Exchange, a British parliamentary committee plans to probe the company over the rights of workers in its supply chain, Reuters reported on January 2, adding that the all-party Business and Trade Committee will also probe the Temu marketplace .

On January 7, Yinan Zhu, Shein’s general counsel for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), will face questions from the UK committee, chaired by former Labour minister Liam Byrne. The hearing is part of the government’s Workers’ Rights Bill, which aims to ensure adequate protection against the importation of poor labour standards.

Shein, a company founded in 2008, has gained popularity with Gen Z, even though its ultra-fast-fashion model goes against responsible consumption, which is necessary in the context of the climate crisis. The lack of transparency related to its supply chain is also criticised by fashion professionals.

Recognising its shortcomings, Shein announced in December the creation of two new advisory bodies composed of international executives and experts: Shein's External Environmental Social Governance (ESG) Advisory Board (EEAB) and regional strategic and corporate responsibility committees to advise Shein's management.

According to a statement, the first body aims to provide "advice on emerging trends, risks and opportunities related to ESG", while the committees aim to "ensure that Shein's operations and expansion in the countries where it operates contribute positively to the economic and social fabric of the country". It is within the framework of this second body that Christophe Castaner, former French Minister of the Interior, is to collaborate with Shein, as a CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) advisor.