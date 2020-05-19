British luggage brand Antler falls into administration

British luggage brand Antler has fallen into administration, resulting in 64 redundancies.

The company, which operates 18 retail stores and one concession outlet, has appointed Will Wright and Steve Absolom from KPMG as joint administrators.

KPMG said the brand will continue to trade via its online channels while an assessment of its options is carried out.

The business, which was founded in 1914, employs around 199 staff members, the majority of whom were already placed on furlough through the government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.

The luggage and wider travel sector has been massively impacted by Covid-19 and the global travel restrictions it has caused.

“Like so many companies across the retail and travel sectors, Antler has been profoundly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Wright in a statement. “Although the business was trading well prior to the virus outbreak, restrictions imposed at the start of the lockdown period prompted the closure of Antler’s retail and wholesale outlets, while the impact on international travel has also significantly affected sales.

“With uncertainty over the lifting of travel restrictions placing further financial strain on the business, the directors concluded that they had no option but to appoint administrators.”