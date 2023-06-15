Brooks Brothers to expand men’s collections via Authentic and Aldo

Authentic Brands Group has announced that through a new partnership with the Aldo Group its label Brooks Brothers is set to expand its assortment of men’s footwear and small leather goods.

The new lines, which will consist of footwear, bags and small leather goods, are to draw their inspiration from the brand’s heritage DNA, offering what Authentic calls “a versatile and timeless aesthetic”.

The collection will launch in February 2024 and will be distributed across the US and Canada, to department stores, specialty retailers, Brooks Brothers stores and e-commerce.

In a release, Jarrod Weber, group president lifestyle, chief brand officer at Authentic, said: “The partnership with the Aldo Group furthers Authentic’s mission to strategically align Brooks Brothers with category leaders whose expertise reinforces the brand’s positioning.

“In partnership with the Aldo Group, we will build upon the brand’s storied legacy with uniquely designed products that complement the brand’s elevated offerings.”

It builds on the freshly established relationship between Aldo and Authentic, with the duo most recently striking up a long-term licensing deal for Ted Baker’s footwear and accessories.

The moves come as part of Authentic’s defining business model, centred around the creation of licensing and distribution link ups to expand its portfolio of brands both globally and through product categories.

Speaking on the latest deal, president Aldo product services, Jonathan Frankel, said: “We are excited to continue our strategic partnership with Authentic.

“This relationship will help unlock the full possibilities of the Brooks Brothers brand in the footwear and bags categories – pulling from their deep heritage while combining fresh and creative ideas.”