Brooks launches US re-commerce programme for footwear

Brooks Running has announced the launch of a new re-commerce programme dedicated to the refurbishment and resale of “gently used” footwear.

Dubbed ‘ReStart’, the initiative is available for consumers in the US and looks to contribute to the brand’s sustainability goals that centre around extending the life of its products, while also providing a revenue source for future programmes.

Speaking on the collaboration, Dave Kemp, director of corporate responsibility at Brooks, said: “Re-commerce allows us to keep gear on the run while supporting our aim to take responsibility for the impact of our business.

“The launch of ReStart is an important step in the brand’s long-term, science-backed approach to sustainability.”

The programme itself incorporates three grade ranges – Like New, Great and Good – in a variety of Brooks’ footwear styles, with prices starting from 35 percent off the suggested retail price.

The platform was developed in partnership with resale solutions provider Trove, which provided its proprietary Recommerce Operating System to power ReStart and enable a “seamless shopping experience”.

In a release, Brooks’ chief marketing officer, Melanie Allen, said: “I'm incredibly excited to share the news of Brooks’ new re-commerce program in partnership with Trove.

“Through ReStart, we can create new pathways into the brand, and reach a growing community of conscientious consumers.”