Brooks Running reports increase in turnover

Brooks Running’s global revenue grew 5 percent and North America revenue increased 7 percent year to date as the brand reached new runners, recovered from Covid-19 related supply chain disruptions, and normalised inventory levels amidst global economic headwinds.

The company said in a statement that the return of Brooks’ full product and innovation pipeline, coupled with the record-breaking launch of Brooks’ new Ghost Max shoe in late September, drove the brand’s gains and bolstered confidence for double-digit growth in 2024.

"Brooks is winning with runners in an incredibly competitive marketplace,” said Jim Weber, CEO at Brooks Running, adding, “At the same time, we’re extending our reach to active people walking, hiking, or in the gym – because everyone can benefit from the fit, comfort, and performance Brooks’ products provide.”

Brooks saw U.S. e-commerce sales increase 25 percent year to date through its direct-to-consumer business. Internationally, the company added that revenue increased in France and the United Kingdom by 22 percent combined in U.S. dollars, with additional market gains in China this quarter as it continued regional and omnichannel growth.

In August, Brooks launched a pop-up store in Los Angeles to engage the community with a dynamic shopping experience and weekly community and fitness programming.

Additionally, new and expanded distribution centres in the U.S. and U.K. tripled Brooks’ distribution facility footprint, which the company said will allow scaling of operations to meet increasing demand across channels.