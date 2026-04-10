Brunello Cucinelli closes first quarter with revenues up 8 percent

Brunello Cucinelli closed the first quarter of 2026 with total revenues of 369.1 million euros (431.3 million dollars), representing an increase of +14 percent at constant exchange rates and +8.1 percent at current exchange rates.

The company achieved an excellent performance in the retail channel, increasing by +20.1 percent at constant exchange rates. The wholesale channel also made a very positive contribution, growing by +4.3 percent at constant exchange rates.

The first quarter performance was favourable across all geographical regions. Growth at constant exchange rates reached +20.3 percent in the Americas, +4.4 percent in Europe and +17.8 percent in Asia. The retail channel saw double-digit growth across all three continents.

Expected revenue growth of +10 percent confirmed for 2026

As highlighted by management in a note, “the excellent contribution of our new e-commerce site based on Artificial Intelligence, Callimacus, has already demonstrated its ability to significantly increase customer interaction through personalised experiences and has attracted the attention of major technology companies”.

The company confirms an expected revenue growth of +10 percent for 2026 at constant exchange rates.

“The first quarter of 2026 closed with a 14 percent increase in turnover, a result we can certainly consider excellent. Globally, the brand's high-end image, positioned in the most exclusive luxury segment, remains very solid. We believe it is experiencing the best moment in our history,” commented Brunello Cucinelli, executive chairman and creative director of the fashion house listed on the Euronext Milan market.

The management added that the product, and therefore the spring/summer 2026 collections currently in stores, “which were judged to be particularly beautiful and creative, have shown very positive sell-outs from the very first weeks”.

“Feedback from the sales campaign for the autumn/winter 2026 menswear and womenswear collections confirms the very favourable response from the specialised international press and multi-brand clients. We have seen a solid order intake, which helps to strengthen visibility for the second half of the year. In this context, markets appear balanced and receptive, with an increasingly selective demand for novelty and quality. The brand's offering is fully in line with these dynamics, supporting a harmonious and coherent growth path,” Cucinelli stressed.

In addition to its product, the Solomeo-based company aims to build customer loyalty. It considers it important to highlight the centrality of the local customer, the reduced dependence on international tourism and the limited weight of the Middle Eastern market. This market accounts for about 5 percent, a figure also representative of the overall weight of the Middle Eastern customer, who is predominantly domestic for the brand.

Cucinelli's performance across core geographies

In Europe, sales amounted to 124.7 million euros, an increase of +4.4 percent (at constant exchange rates) compared to the first quarter of 2025, accounting for 33.8 percent of the total. Italy, which represents around 11 percent, reported a result substantially in line with the overall performance.

In the Americas, turnover was 137.7 million euros, an increase of +20.3 percent (at constant exchange rates) compared to the first quarter of 2025, representing a 37.3 percent share of the total.

In Asia, revenues amounted to 106.7 million euros, an increase of +17.8 percent (at constant exchange rates) compared to the first quarter of 2025, with a 28.9 percent share of the total.

As previously mentioned, the Middle East accounted for about 5 percent on an annual basis, with a customer base that is predominantly local. The United Arab Emirates stands out for its retail presence, while in other areas of the region, the brand operates through the wholesale channel. The note specifies that “the latest deliveries of the SS26 collections are being managed taking into account the current context in the Middle Eastern area”.