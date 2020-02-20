Brunello Cucinelli partners with Bluebell in Taiwan

Bluebell Group, which has been successfully breaking luxury brands into the Asian market since 1954, has expanded its partnership with Italian brand Brunello Cucinelli to manage its operations in Taiwan.

The move follows the successful joint venture in Singapore and will allow Brunello Cucinelli to grow its brand presence in the country and in Asia overall.

The new joint venture company for the Taiwanese market has been developed to roll-out additional mono-brand stores and elevate the brand image further on the market, with the aim of building a highly qualitative retail presence in the key cities of Taiwan.

This will include taking over two existing Brunello Cucinelli stores in Bellavita (Taipei) and Top City Fareastern (Taichung), and focusing its efforts on opening new stores in key retail locations and enhanced the customer experience and product offering.

Bluebell Group’s managing director for Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau, Samy Redjeb, said in a statement: “Following the success of our joint venture in Singapore, we are energised by this second partnership with Brunello Cucinelli in Taiwan. It is a testament to our leadership in the luxury retail space in Asia, and we look forward to taking such an iconic and inspiring Maison to new levels in this market.”

Luca Lisandroni, Brunello Cucinelli co-chief executive, added: “We are excited about the opportunity to take our partnership with Bluebell Group to the next level and look forward to a bright future together in this new venture. It has always been a pleasure to work alongside them, as we share a vision with common values and corporate philosophy.

“We believe in quality first, from our partnerships to our product and with Bluebell Group by our side, we are confident that we will be able to have the excellence of their experience to help us share our story and message in the region of Taiwan.”

Images: courtesy of Brunello Cucinelli