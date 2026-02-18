Brunello Cucinelli reports 1.41 billion euros turnover for 2025

Brunello Cucinelli reported a turnover of 1.41 billion euros (1.66 billion dollars) for 2025. This represents an increase of 11.5 percent at constant exchange rates and 10.1 percent at current exchange rates. The company's net profit reached 142 million euros, up 10.5 percent, with a sales incidence of 10.1 percent, in line with the previous year. Today, Wednesday, February 18, the board of directors approved the consolidated financial statements and the draft financial statements for 2025.

Brunello Cucinelli's menswear collection for autumn/winter 2026-27 Credits: Brunello Cucinelli

Board of directors to propose distribution of a 1.04 euro per share dividend

Normalised operating profit amounted to 235.9 million euros, an increase of 11.4 percent, with a margin of 16.8 percent, up from 16.6 percent the previous year. The normalised operating profit excludes an extraordinary provision of 8.1 million euros to cover potential losses on trade receivables from Saks Global Holdings Llc. This follows the US group's voluntary initiation of reorganisation proceedings under Chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code. Including this extraordinary provision, the operating profit was 227.8 million euros, with a margin of 16.2 percent. This is a 7.6 percent increase compared to the 211.7 million euros recorded on December 31, 2024.

The board of directors will propose the distribution of a dividend of 1.04 euros per share at the shareholders' meeting on April 23, representing a 50 percent payout ratio.

"We have concluded a year that we like to define as solid, balanced and beautiful, with excellent results in terms of turnover, profits and international recognition. This allows us to look towards a future of excellent expectations, growth in the years to come, positive forecasts and prosperity. Markets in all parts of the world seem to us to be growing in a healthy and balanced way. Each brand has its own history, identity and positioning," noted Brunello Cucinelli, executive chairman and creative director of the house, in a statement.

Cucinelli posts growth across core geographies

A distinctive feature of the year was the balanced geographical distribution of performance, with significant growth in all markets. At constant exchange rates, the Americas (37 percent of turnover) recorded an increase of 11.9 percent. Asia (27.9 percent of revenues) grew by 15.3 percent, and Europe (35.1 percent of sales) showed growth of 8.2 percent.

The year 2025 was particularly significant for the retail channel, which accounts for 67.3 percent of turnover. It recorded year-over-year growth of 12.9 percent at constant exchange rates and an 11.3 percent increase at current exchange rates.

This was complemented by the contribution of the wholesale channel, which accounted for 32.7 percent of revenues. The channel showed an increase of 8.7 percent at constant exchange rates and 7.9 percent at current exchange rates.