Brunello Cucinelli: Revenue up 10.2 percent in first half

Brunello Cucinelli Spa has reviewed the preliminary revenue figures for the first six months of the year. Revenues totalled 684 million euros. This represents a 10.2 percent increase at current exchange rates (10.7 percent at constant exchange rates) compared to the first half of 2024.

Across geographical areas, the Americas saw an 8.7 percent increase (10.0 percent at constant exchange rates). Europe saw a 10 percent increase (9.6 percent at constant exchange rates). Asia reported a 12.5 percent increase (13 percent at constant exchange rates).

“The results achieved in the first half of the year, together with the initial strong sales of the autumn/winter 2025 collection, strengthen our confidence in closing 2025 with healthy revenue growth of around 10 percent, accompanied by fair and balanced profits,” the management team underlined in a statement.

European revenue totalled 243.1 million euros, up 10 percent

Specifically in Europe, revenue totalled 243.1 million euros. This is a 10 percent increase compared to the first half of 2024, representing 35.5 percent of total revenue. In Italy, sales reached 78.8 million euros, an increase of 15.8 percent compared to the same period last year. The second quarter benefited from particularly significant results in the multibrand channel, thanks to excellent deliveries of the spring/summer 2025 and autumn/winter 2025 collections. In the Americas, revenue totalled 245.2 million euros, representing 35.9 percent of the total, with an 8.7 percent increase compared to the first six months of 2024.

In Asia, sales totalled 195.7 million euros, up 12.5 percent compared to the first half of 2024, representing 28.6 percent of total revenue. China recorded a double-digit increase in revenue. The Middle East also made a positive contribution. “We expect to start operations in Abu Dhabi already during the third quarter of the year,” the statement read. “South Korea’s results were also solid. Japan, despite a decline in inbound tourism, continues to contribute positively to the region’s growth.”

“Perhaps we are reaping the rewards of our idea of working and living in harmony with creation, always believing in great craftsmanship, quality and exclusivity,” said Brunello Cucinelli, executive chairman and creative director of the company.

The first half of the year closed with “an equally excellent order intake for the spring/summer 2026 men’s collection presented at Pitti Uomo and in Milan during June, with a very favourable response to the new colour and fitting proposal, capable of immediately communicating the new season within a consistent style,” a statement specified.

New e-commerce based on “human artificial intelligence” to be launched by year end

Commercially, there were no new boutique openings in the first half. However, the company expanded its Vienna store and specified that all construction sites for the new 2025 openings are proceeding without delays. Other new developments include the launch, by the end of the year, of the new e-commerce site, with new features made possible by the application of human artificial intelligence. The company has always intended to leverage artificial intelligence to enhance human capital.

“Our collaboration with EssilorLuxottica and Euroitalia continues with constancy and great satisfaction, in full respect of the principle that has always guided us: to affirm and maintain the single, very high and distinctive positioning of our brand in the world of eyewear and fragrances,” the management team added.

Last June, the special edition Goldcraft 1978 eyewear was presented, two models made of titanium and 18-carat gold were crafted by artisans in Fukui, Japan. “These creations represent the highest end of our offering in this category and, in light of the initial feedback received, we seem to have been able to combine the preciousness of the materials and workmanship with an authentically contemporary style,” the management team added. As for fragrances, the launch of the “Incanti Poetici” family, the six new creations presented in the first part of the year, “has been very well received. This collection will be further enriched by three new references, scheduled for early 2026,” the management team added.

Full-year forecast

The company forecasts revenue growth of 10 percent and slightly improved margins, Cucinelli stressed during the results presentation call.

“We expect a second half full of initiatives, starting in London in July, when we will host an event at Harrods during the Wimbledon tournament. In the autumn, we will then move to Japan and Korea, thus reaffirming our desire to be present with the same dedication and attention in all strategic geographies,” the management team concluded.